PM Khan stirs world community’s conscience over Islamophobia: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said Prime Minister Imran Khan exposed the organized propaganda campaign to link Islam with terrorism rather stirred the dead conscience of the world at various global forums.

The minister released videos of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speeches against Islamophobia on international forums on his official Twitter handle. In his statement issued on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Russian President Putin’s joining Imran Khan’s voice against Islamophobia, the minister said that as Imran Khan became the Prime Minister, he raised his voice against Islamophobia at the international forums.

He said that the world witnessed the moment when the message of Islam resounded at the United Nations’ general assembly session. He said Imran Khan informed the world about the agony and pain of Muslims being inflicted in the name of freedom of expression.

Murad said that Prime Minister Imran Khan also wrote letters to the United Nations, the World Economic Forum and the OIC to take steps for stemming Islamophobia.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan also contacted world Islamic leaders, including Turkish President Raccip Tayyab Erdogan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, to convey the true message of Islam and to counter propaganda against Islam.

The minister added that global voices were rising against Islamophobia in the world today, after Russian President Putin and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statements against Islamophobia. He said that today the world listened to Imran Khan’s speeches as he emerged as the leader of the Islamic world.

Murad Saeed said, today, the whole country is asking why the political clerics and so-called liberal politicians were silent when Islam is being linked to terrorism through an organized campaign.

He said while raising the query, “We sacrificed 80,000 lives in the war on terror but the blame kept coming on us. Why are you silent? all the former rulers except Imran Khan remained silent on the blasphemous sketches.

He said that those who beg for power from the outer world have bowed heads and could not fight the case of their nations at the international forums. Murad said that the former rulers used to stay in expensive hotels with a number of guests and their priority was special flights, rather than serving poor masses, while PM Imran Khan used to go on an ordinary flight to save the country’s money and to fight the nation’s case.

He said that with the strong voice of Imran Khan, the propaganda against Islam was dying. Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister, he said that the media was also requested to support its Prime Minister in his efforts for Islam and Muslims and to convey the true message of the Islamic countries to the world.