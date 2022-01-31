Sindh Govt declares Feb 05 as Public Holiday

KARACHI: The government of Sindh has declared February 05, as a Public Holiday for observance of “Kashmir Solidarity Day”, throughout Sindh, except essential services and staff engaged in COVID-19 emergency.

According to a notification issued by the provincial government, Sindh will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Saturday (February 5)

It was declared in a notification issued to this effect on Monday.

In Pakistan, on February 5 every year, Kashmir Day is observed to convey a message of solidarity and support to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).