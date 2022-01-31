Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway to open new avenues of development: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway to be built under a public-private partnership model would open news avenues of development for Northern and Central Punjab.

In a tweet, he said that the people living in 42 National Assembly constituencies will benefit from this project.

بہت شکریہ یہ منصوبہ شمالی پنجاب اور وسطی پنجاب کو ترقی کی نئ شاہراھوں سے آشنا کر دے گا، 42 قومی اسمبلی کے حلقے اس منصوبے سے فائدہ اٹھائیں گے، لاہور اور اسلام آباد کے درمیان فاصلہ 100 کلومیٹر کم ہو جائیگا۔ https://t.co/7P67Va5nKv — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 31, 2022

The minister said that after the opening of this motorway distance between Lahore and Islamabad will be reduced by 100 km.