Hyderabad police arrest 3 suspects after encounters

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police seem to have resorted to the encounters again after 3 suspects were shot and injured in separate encounters late on Sunday night.

The police spokesman informed that in the first encounter Tandojam police claimed that 3 suspected outlaws riding a motorbike engaged them in an exchange of fire during patrolling on Khatian link road.

He added that consequently one suspect, identified as Waqar Sipio, sustained a gunshot and fell from the motorbike while his 2 accomplices escaped. The injured suspect was arrested and shifted to Liaquat UniversityHospital (LUH) for surgery.

The spokesman claimed that the police recovered a 30-bore pistol. He told that Sipio had been booked in 2 separate FIRs after his arrest at Tandojam police station. In the second encounter near Meeran Shah Girls High School in Heerabad area, the Market police shot and injured 2 suspects.

The spokesman claimed that 4 suspects riding on 2 motorbikes engaged the police in the exchange of fire in a bid to escape during patrolling of the Market police.

According to the police, Muhammad Rizwan Jatt and Arif Ali Arain sustained gunshots to their legs and were arrested but the 2 other suspects escaped. The spokesman said the police recovered 2 pistols of 30-bore each and booked them in 3 separate FIRs. Both the injured were shifted to the LUH for the surgeries.