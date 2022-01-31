Commissioner assures family of slain priest to arrest culprits involved in his murder

PESHAWAR: On the directives of Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud on Monday visited the residence of priest William Siraj who was killed yesterday and offered condolences to his family members.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (Retd) Khalid Mehmood and Additional Assistant Commissioner Adil Wasim. Commissioner Peshawar and Deputy Commissioner both assured the family of the deceased and the Christian community that culprits involved in the killing of the priest will be brought to justice at the earliest.

They assured that the KP government is taking all possible steps for the security of Christians and other minority communities in the province. They thanked the Christian community for showing responsibility to end their protest over the murder of Pastor William Siraj and assured them of all possible cooperation. Gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on the car on ring-road, killing Pastor William as he was coming home from Church on Sunday along with another cleric who was injured.