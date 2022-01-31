CPPA seeks Rs3.12 per unit increase in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought Rs3.12 per unit increase in power tariff for December 2021 under the monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

According to the petition submitted to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the CPPA-G maintained that the actual cost remained Rs8.65 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs5.534 per unit during November.

A total of 8,827.05 GWh electricity was generated worth Rs73.84 billion during the said period while 8,529.91 GWh net electricity was supplied to the power distribution companies (DISCOs).

Out of total generation, as many as 20.04 percent electricity was generated from hydel, 23.83 percent from coal, 2.84 percent from high-speed diesel, 4 percent from furnace oil, 13.77 percent from local gas, 13.50 percent from RLNG, 17.55 percent from nuclear and 2.38 percent from wind. The regulator will hold a public hearing on Tuesday (February 1).

The impact of the proposed increase will be passed on all categories of consumers except lifeline.