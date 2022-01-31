India should be stopped from killing innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK: Pro Cheng

BEIJING: The international community should take decisive measures to resolutely stop India from seriously violating the fundamental human rights of Kashmiris especially their right to survival.

In January this year alone, the Indian occupation forces have martyred at least 23 Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

These views were expressed by Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and former Defence Attache in South Asian countries in an article issued here on Monday.

Prof. Cheng noted that five innocent Kashmiris in Pulwama and Budgam in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were Killed extra judicially by the Indian occupation forces.

“India is currently deploying 900,000 regular and paramilitary troops in IIOJK, an area of about 100,000 square kilometers to implement a comprehensive military occupation of IIOJK and military control over every Kashmiri.

Therefore, Kashmiris have completely lost their freedom and the most basic human rights. In January this year alone, the Indian occupation forces have martyred at least 23 Kashmiris,” he added.

He said that under the guidance of the Narendra Modi`s extremist ideology, the Indian forces have intensified arbitrary detentions, night raids, coercion, harassment and humiliation of Kashmiris, relentlessly targeting the Kashmiris, especially youth, in the occupied territory.

Prof Cheng stressed that under this extremely severe situation, the international community, including the United Nations, should hold India accountable for its gross and systematic human rights violations and crimes against humanity in IIOJK, without further delay.

India’s unscrupulous human rights violations must no longer be ignored. The international community should severely punish the Hindutva-Modi government and its occupation forces for war crimes, he added.