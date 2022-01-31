UAE intercepts Yemen rebel ballistic missile: defence ministry

Dubai: The UAE said Monday it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels towards the Gulf country with no casualties reported, the third such incident this month.

The defence ministry said in a statement that United Arab Emirates “air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist group towards the country”.

It added that debris fell in an unpopulated area and there were no casualties.

The incident on Monday marks the third attack on the Emirates this month, with three foreign workers killed in the first assault on January 17 and the second a week later that was intercepted.

The Houthis have yet to comment on Monday’s attack but said they will release “in the coming hours” a statement about an operation in the UAE.