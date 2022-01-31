Govt facilitating investors for setting up agri industry: SACM

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Industry and Trade and Focal Person for Investment Abdul Karim on Sunday said the government was providing a conducive environment to investors in the agricultural industry of the province and urged agronomists to use their talents to increase the production of modern and hybrid seeds.

He was addressing a function organized in collaboration with NARCHG1 Garlic Variety in collaboration with the farm which was attended by a large number of investors besides the Chairman of Punjab’s Federal Agricultural Research Institute, agronomists and farmers.