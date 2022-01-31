Regional economic cooperation need of the hour in South Asia: Iftikhar Malik

President South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik Sunday stressed an urgent need of strengthening regional cooperation among member states to usher in an era of prosperity, progress, development and alleviating the abject poverty in the region.

Speaking at a reception hosted in his honor by MNA Ch Tahir Iqbal Arain and former President FPCCI Ch Zahid Iqbal Arain, he stressed on the SAARC Council of Ministers to meet soon to address the procedural issues due to which SAARC and its apex allied bodies are greatly suffering and also take necessary measures to accelerate the economic and commercial growth among member states. He said that Nepal currently chairing the council should help resolve the issue on priority.

He emphasized the need for greater cooperation to foster greater regional economic integration in South Asia and all impediments hindering the smooth flow of economic growth be done away with forthwith with mutual consensus among member states.

MNA Ch Tahir Iqbal Arain in his welcome address eulogized the selfless life-long meritorious services rendered by veteran octogenarian trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik for the promotion of trade and help accelerate the pace of industrialization in the country.