Industrial automation moving towards exceptional productivity: PFC chief

Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Sunday said that automation in industries had become an inevitable part of both internal and external businesses that contribute significantly to improving productivity and growth.

Chairing a video conference titled “Importance of Industrial Automation” here organized by furniture manufacturers under the aegis of Pakistan Furniture Council, he said that automation had become a necessity for Industries to meet with ever-increasing global challenges.

With the penetration of new technologies, automation in the industries had taken the whole at a new level, he added. He said that the increasing demand for the new products and services had left industries with no other option but to incorporate modern automation technology. He said that automation in the industry provided the workplace with enhanced productivity and quality by controlling work.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that another added benefit of Industrial automation was that its profits enhanced besides reliability, scalability and flexibility.

However, the pressure due to the cost of labor, non-availability of labor and efficacies to produce quality products at a lower price will drive the absence of automation forever with an increase in productivity and man-made errors would be minimized.

He said that new technologies were emerging and reshaping the way we work daily. In the manufacturing industry, the use of automation was rapidly increasing and swiftly gaining traction besides cutting cost, increasing productivity and saving time he added. He said investment in modern technologies was the need of the hour.

Wasim Ullah Anjum Executive Director Al-Jamoom Hardware Trading LLC a key speaker from Dubai highlighting the importance of modern automation said it was a must for the survival of all kinds of industry to compete in global markets as it increases output, slashes manufacturing costs as well guarantees better quality. He said that’s why electronic gadgets were cheaper than ever due to less cost of manufacturing.

Participants representing other sectors also shared their views and urged the government to give loans on easy terms and conditions for importing modern machinery for fully ensuring the automation of their industry.