Experts urged to utilize capacities for increase in hybrid seeds

Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan has urged agricultural experts to utilize their capacity for an increase in the production of modern and hybrid seeds in the province. He was addressing a function organized under the auspices of Pakistan Garlic Growers Association, Swabi and Manawar Agro Farm for promotion of NARCHG 1 variety of garlic on Sunday. Besides, growers from Punjab, Chairman National Agricultural Council and experts, a large number of agricultural sector investors attended the function at large. Addressing the function, the special assistant paid tributes to late Dr Hamayun on the introduction of NARCHG 1 variety of the garlic in the country and added that the publicity of the production would bring a maximum increase in the earnings of the growers. He said that the population of our country depended on agriculture and stressed the need for the use of modern technology, so the national economy could be put on the track of development.













