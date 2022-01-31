Bilawal wants Punjab to help him remove PTI regime

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday sought Punjab’s support to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying if the province supported his party, then Imran will find no place to hide.

He made these remarks while addressing a public gathering in Sial Sharif where former ticket-holder of PTI from NA-92 , Pir Naeemuddin Sialvi, joined the PPP along with his associates. Warning the prime minister of Feb 27 long march, Bilawal said he will go to the people and tell them it was vital for the country to get rid of Imran and that he should not remain in parliament because he had lost their confidence. Bilawal said the economic, political and human rights were under attack by the puppet PTI government.

He recalled that his grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and mother Benazir Bhutto made the party the voice of the people and gave them their rights while facing dictators. “Now, we will start our march from Karachi to dislodge the puppet and put our demands in Islamabad.”

Accusing the incumbent government of destroying the country in the name of change, Bilawal said the PPP knew that the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was not in the interest of the people, as it undermined the country’s sovereignty.

He further accused PM Imran of backtracking on all his promises, be it the 10 million jobs or the five million houses, adding that the premier instead rendered people jobless and made them homeless in the garb of encroachment.

“Every stratum of the society is protesting against the selected government,” he maintained. Highlighting the recent report by Transparency International, he said, “People won’t listen to his lies because they have had enough,” adding, “He had come to power by saying that corruption would be eradicated, but it had reached record-breaking heights during the last three years.”

Bilawal lamented that the country’s farmers were running from pillar to post for a bag of urea, saying they did not get the appropriate support prices for their crops.

“The government has destroyed the agriculture of the country, which is the backbone of economy.”

Bilawal said he knew that the puppet government was beyond the point of being saved.

“Whenever the PPP held a long march, it always politically harmed the tyrant and selected of the time. We will tell the people why it is necessary to get rid of this puppet and to get him out of parliament,” he added.