PTI govt will complete its constitutional term

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has no political agenda and that he only wants development of the country and nation.

“Allied parties are standing with the government, which will complete its constitutional term. No other party has greater street power than Tehreek-e-Insaf and no one in Pakistan can hold a bigger rally than us,” the governor said while addressing a breakfast function in honor of PTI workers.

Samiullah Chaudhary PTI MPA from Bahawalpur, party member Sumera Malik, City President PTI Qayyum Azam Khan Tareen and hundreds of PTI workers including Shakeel Khan, Rehan bin Javed, Tahir Janbaz and Khurram Khan were also present on this occasion. Addressing the party workers, Governor Punjab Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar said that there is no doubt that no other political party in Pakistan has the same passion and enthusiasm as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers have. Opposition parties together cannot hold a big jalsa which PTI staged in past because the public is standing with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf not opposition. Party workers should start prepration for local bodies elections and support those candidates which have been awared party tickets.

If the workers unite and come out in the field with full preprations, success will be the destiny of Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that the doors of Governor House are open for the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.We are starting a process to invite workers of PTI from all over Punjab in Governor House.

Federal and provincial govts will not only take steps to solve the problems of the workers and the people but will also give full respect and dignity to the workers.

Governor Sarwar said that anti-government political parties have already failed in their mission and they will not succeed in future also. March 2021 has passed, March 2022 and March 2023 will also pass. There is no truth in Deal or Dheel, elections will held on time.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that for the first time in the country institutions are being reformed. Insaf Health Card and Ehsas program are a gift of the government to the poor people. The government is taking practical steps to save the people from problems like inflation.