PDM doesn’t care for national interests :CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan no one will be allowed to create hurdles in the way of the ongoing development process and every such attempt will remain unsuccessful.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, he said that unfortunately, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had shown no respect for national interests so far, adding there was no threat to the government from the opposition. The chief minister maintained that the hollow slogan of “Vote Ko Izzat Do” had met its logical end. The people gave five- year mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by PM Imran Khan, he added.

The government had always answered the negative propaganda with public service, said Usman Buzdar. He further stated that during the last three-and-a-half years, the government took a number of steps for public welfare and the country was heading towards sustainable development.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that opposition leaders had always tried to sabotage national unity and solidarity by doing negative politics.

In a statement, the chief minister said that unity and national solidarity is the only way to put the country on the road to progress as “our beloved motherland demands from us to leave the personal conflicts and differences behind”.

Usman Buzdar said that unfortunately the opposition is following the agenda opposite to national solidarity and trying to create hindrance in the journey of progress and development. Such elements are fully aware that people’s support is with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) will again enter the corridors of power with public support, he added.

He said that the people of Pakistan have complete confidence in the honest leadership of PM Imran Khan as he is facing the internal and external challenges bravely.The PTI is implementing the agenda of public service and national development, CM added. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the recovery of dead body of a maidservant from a house of Valencia Town and sought a report from CCPO Lahore. The CM directed to initiate legal action against the accused and ensure justice to the affected family. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the news item that appeared in a section of media regarding the shortage of fever medicine and sought a report from the secretary health.