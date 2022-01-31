Indian troops martyr five Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred five Kashmiri youth in Pulwama and Budgam districts in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred four youth during a cordon and search operation in the Naira area of Pulwama district and martyred one youth during an operation in Charar-i-Sharief area of Budgam.

The operations were going on till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, Pakistan strongly condemned the reported extra-judicial killing of five Kashmiris in Pulwama and Budgam in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), calling for international accountability of the Indian forces. “We also reiterate our call on the international community, including the United Nations, to hold India accountable for its gross and systematic human rights violations and crimes against humanity in IIOJK, without further delay,” Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

The spokesperson said, in their unabated reign of terror, the Indian occupation forces had martyred at least 23 Kashmiris in fake encounters and so-called cordon-and-search operations in the month of January alone.

Driven by the far-right extremist ‘Hindutva’ ideology that provoked and condoned genocide of Muslims, the Indian forces were relentlessly targeting the Kashmiris, especially youth, in the occupied territory. “The international community must act to stop this wanton oppression and persecution of the besieged Kashmiris under illegal occupation. We also reject and condemn the Indian officials’ lies insinuating the killing of an alleged “Pakistani” resistance fighter,” it was added.

The Indian occupation forces were known to kill innocent Kashmiris passing them off as “alleged militants”, in the hope of getting monetary rewards or ‘gallantry’ medals.

The spokesperson further said Pakistan saluted the resilience of the Kashmiri people who continued to stand firm in their just and peaceful struggle for their legitimate right to self-determination as pledged to them by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

