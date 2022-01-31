Balochistan scraps red zone in Quetta after 17 year

Balochistan government has scrapped the red zone in the provincial capital Quetta after 17 long years. A key section of the Zarghun Road has been reopened for vehicular traffic. The area around the Governor House and Chief Minister House had been declared a red zone and off-limits to the general public shortly after Pakistan joined the US “war on terror.” Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bizenjo, while being accompanied by Governor Syed Zahoor Agha, announced the end of red zone designation on Sunday. He opened the gates installed to close a section of the Zarghun Road. Speaking to reporters, he said the red zone had been established due to important installations and buildings but it had been causing difficulties to the people. Since the Zarghun Road had been closed for the traffic, other roads faced long delays. He said the government decided to scrap the red zone after taking into account the problems faced by people. The Zarghun Road would remain open and security would be improved to ensure that no untoward incident happens, said the chief minister.













