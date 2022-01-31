Nobody to be allowed to sabotage courts’ supremacy: Farrukh

State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that judiciary is fully independent and the government will not allow anybody to sabotage the supremacy of courts. Talking to the media at the inaugural ceremony of a marriage hall here on Sunday, he strongly condemned the statement of opposition leader Rana Sanaullah that “they would besiege the courts if Shehbaz Sharif is convicted”.

He said that the government would not allow anybody to take the law into his own hands. “The country is running under a constitution and law and the courts are independent to take action against anything ultra vires to the law.” He said that the Sharif doctrine was introduced after non-political elections of 1985. The ultimate objective of that doctrine was to usurp power and to loot and plunder the national wealth. In case of accountability, the doctrine was aimed to intimidate and attack the state institutions, bribe the government functionaries and use other coercive measures. He said that courtiers of Nawaz Sharif also indulged in loot and plunder and now they were making hue and cry as the anti-corruption court of the FIA was going to start hearing of Shehbaz Sharif case from Feb 1.

He said that no doubt Shehbaz Sharif had not been involved in corruption of a penny but of billions of rupees from 2008 to 2018. Their hue and cry proves that they were involved in loot and plunder, he added.

He said that the Sharif doctrine was pleaded and promoted by Rana SanauIllah, Nihal Hashmi, Talal Chaudhry and Daniyal Aziz, while most of the supporters of the Sharif family had started their political journey from motorbikes. He said that the Sharif family tried to malign Justice (retd) Hamid Farooq whereas Justice (retd) Asif Saeed Khosa had dubbed them as Sicilian mafia. About Shehbaz Sharif, he said that he was involved in fake accounts through massive transactions of Rs.7.5 billion. These accounts were opened in the names of employees of Ramzan Sugar Mills through which Rs.16 billion money laundering was carried out. Through the account opened in the name of peon Maqsood, Rs.4 billion was transacted while Masroor Anwar, cash boy, was the handler of their plundered amount and was involved in the transfer of money to him (Shehbaz) through these bogus accounts, he added.

He said that courts were free and for the first time, law was being equally applied to the poor and influential segments of society. He said that government was introducing legal reforms in the criminal cases by giving time limit of nine months for their disposal.

Responding to a question about inflation, he said that the government was fully aware of problems of people and comprehensive steps were being taken to facilitate them through Insaf Ration Card and Insaf Health Card in addition to other practical and innovative policies by allocating huge funds to provide targeted subsidy to the really needed persons. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was expected to visit Faisalabad on February 9 to launch Insaf Health Card scheme in this city and the panel hospitals identified by the government were bound to provide health facilities to the card holders. He said that under the Insaf Ration Card, the poor people were compensated with Rs.1000 per month in their food related purchases.

He said that record increase in the prices of oil had triggered global inflation but the government within its resources was trying its optimum best to facilitate the masses. Responding to yet another question, he said that present opposition had divided totally and government had no visible threat from it.