Omicron’s positivity ratio high in children: NIH

The omicron’s positivity ratio was very high in children, said National Institute of Health (NIH)’s focal person on infectious diseases, Dr Mumtaz Ali Khan. He said mostly children below the age of 12 years were severely affected by this viral infection.

“This is the main reason behind the closure of a number of schools in the federal capital,” he revealed.

He alarmed that more educational institutions could be sealed due to burgeoning cases of omicron particularly in the children.

He said the process of immunization above the age of 12 years had already been started in schools and colleges and it would, definitely, have a significant impact on the positivity ratio. Dr Mumtaz said the good thing regarding the omicron was that it had mild symptoms and if anyone contracted with this infection, he or she was being suggested to be quarantined for five to seven days.

He said many countries had cancelled the quarantine procedures, corona tests and compulsory vaccinations as they had declared it just a seasonal flu.

Dr Mumtaz urged the people to provide a healthy environment to their children so that they could be saved from this contagious infection’s effects.