PTI’s popularity growing with every passing day: minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Transport, Malik Shah Mohammad Khan Wazir has said that the popularity of PTI was growing with every passing day. Addressing two separate ceremonies held for joining the PTI by local political figures at Takhti Khel and Gurbuz localities of district Bannu on Sunday, he said the people have full trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has put the country on the path of progress and development. The provincial minister said that development schemes worth billions of rupees were in progress in Bannu , which would be timely completed. He said that development schemes initiated during the present government in provinces including newly merged districts have no precedent in history. On this occasion, Malik Eid Marjan, Malik Pervez, Malik Said Ali, Malik Akbar Zaman, Malik Amanullah, Mohammad Nawaz, Qamar Zaman of Takhti Khel while Sher Dawal, Malik Sher Azam, Malik Niamat Ali, Amir Qadir Zaman, Malik Jalil, Malik Noor Daraz, Malik Gulair and Malik Zaryar Khan of JUI-F formally announced joining PTI. The provincial minister welcomed them in PTI fold and assured them his Party’s full cooperation.













