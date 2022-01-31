‘Stop ignoring mental and emotional health’

Are we aware of the true concept of health? Are we even interested in finding out? The general perception is that health only means physical health or physical state of wellbeing- we are least bothered about the holistic concept of health: social, emotional, mental and intellectual. Unfortunately, most of the population considers discussion and conversation about mental and emotional issues to a taboo in our society.

“Don’t be such a sissy, boys don’t cry” – these are the comments that are heard; whenever, any lad tries to express his mental distress. Girls are advised to curb and repress their emotions time and again. Peer pressure, parental pressure and societal pressures compress our brain and reduce it to state of inertia. As our emotional health remains unaddressed and suppressed, we fall victim to various ailments like depression, anxiety, panic attacks, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and in extreme cases we succumb to suicidal urges. In most cases the family members ignore all the symptoms and label the individual as an attention seeker. We are least bothered to find the cause and rectify it because we live in state of oblivion, where emotional and mental health is not a priority.

“He pushes and shoves the other children. He snatches their lunch. He pokes the pencil, he threatens with the compass, he is hyperactive…. “- the teacher incessantly complains. However, the teacher is unable to convey to the parents that the child has mental health issues. In fact, bringing up mental health, checking and identifying issues related to it are not considered appropriate at any setting or stage in our society. “She cries a lot. She does not want to meet people. She wants to stay inside her room. She does not want to eat with the family members”- the mother grumbles and complains but is unwilling to admit that her daughter’s mental health is at stake.

Who is the bully? The one who bullies or the one who does not address the problems of the bully or the one who gives birth to the bully. In fact, the society – like a bully forces people to adopt an artificial distorted persona; where the actual emotional needs of individuals remain unsatisfied, and they must fit in a particular mold set by the society. The undue stress posed by the unrealistic expectations of the society leads individuals to suffer from mental trauma leading to emotional break down. As a preschooler the child is continuously compared with other children in the family – his color, height, weight all become the subject of discussion, posing unnecessary distress for the mother and the child. When this child enters school, his academic performance is persistently compared with other members of the class. Similarly, when his career starts, the comparison continues – getting cruel, brutal and harsh with the passage of time. Dissatisfied, discontented, disillusioned, disoriented; he succumbs to the pressure and falls victim to various mental disorders as timely and proactive intervention and support for mental health is nonexistent and unacceptable – many desert and abandon their dreams as well as their ambitious just because the emotional support is unavailable or resort to taking drugs to sooth their nerves.

When will we realize that there is no health without mental health? When will start believing that, our children, our friends and we ourselves may suffer or are suffering from mental health challenges? When will start identifying and treating mental ailments? It is high time that we realize that developing emotional intelligence in our children and providing them nonjudgmental emotional support is a perquisite of a safe, secure and healthy community.

Now and from today – we should stop labelling, blaming and shaming and start acknowledging, supporting and resolving.

The writer is a student at Aitchison College