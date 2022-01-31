CTO removes pickets set up in Murree

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Wasim Riaz here on Sunday told that the City Traffic Police (CTP) has removed all temporary pickets set up in Murree after lifting ban on the entry of tourists. The hill station has been reopened for tourism after 20 days, after the installation of a new, state-of-the-art scientific system at all entrances of Murree to count all incoming vehicles, he said.

The CTO said that 8,000 vehicles would be allowed to enter Murree on daily basis and the ban on entry of vehicles in Murree from 5am to 5pm was also lifted. He urged the tourists to avoid wrong parking, double lines and taking selfies in the middle of the road. He told that Murree has parking capacity of about 3500 vehicles and additional traffic wardens had been deployed to facilitate the tourists. He advised the tourists to obey traffic rules and avoid over-speeding.

He suggested the motorists to keep their vehicles fit before travelling to hill stations. Rawalpindi Police Radio Station 88.6, traffic police and all the official pages will also provide awareness to the citizens about the severity of the weather and rush situation in Murree adding that citizens could contact the helpline number 051-9269200 in case of any emergency or for guidance. He advised the vehicle owners to avoid closing vehicles’ windows while using heaters.

Motorists should use chain on the tires of the vehicles as it is sleepy on the road during snowfall, he suggested. Awareness pamphlets were also distributed among the tourists and banners were exhibited on the highways and entrances of Murree, the CTO remarked.