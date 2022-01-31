Shabbir Shah concerned over unabated killing spree in IIOJ&K

Vice Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Shabbir Ahmad Shah who was Illegally detained, has expressed his grave concern over the unabated killing spree in the nook and corner at the hands of Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a message from Indian infamous Tihar jail, New Delhi, said that the freedom-loving people of Kashmir were keenly observing the systematic ethnic cleansing of the Muslim majority of the internationally recognised disputed territory perpetrated by the Indian forces.

Paying rich tributes to the martyrs of Pulwama and Budgam districts where five more innocent youth were martyred by Indian troops in cordon and search operations, he said that the Indian fascist regime had brought widespread death and destruction by deploying its over one million forces to suppress the legitimate demand for right to self-determination, guaranteed by the international community. Lashing out at Indian nefarious designs to usurp the fundamental rights of the IIOJK people and treat the people worse than animals, said that the Indian rude and inhuman behaviour was highly deplorable.

“In an atmosphere where universal brotherhood, peace, prosperity and fundamental rights are much talked about and the world is considered as a global village, it is highly unfortunate that the Modi-led Indian fascist regime is using brute military force to suppress the freedom movement,” he lamented.

The APHC leader categorically rejected the Indian suppressive measures, ill designed to change the demography of the occupied territory by systematic killings on daily basis and said that the Indian regime despite its rule of terror in the territory is back to square one where it has started its illegal occupation in 1947. Today, not only the people of Kashmir but the whole world knows that the Indian occupation exists only because of its military power, Shabbir Shah said He said the Indian forces have taken full control of the civil administration, adding bureaucracy has been imported from India and the Muslim majority has been virtually alienated from trade, business and bureaucracy resembling with the Dogra Maharaja rule of 1947. It is a terrible defeat for India and a moral victory for the brave people of Kashmir who know India only as an oppressor and occupier, he maintained. The APHC leader, lauding the valour and steadfastness of the freedom-loving people of Kashmir, said: “We are indebted to the great sacrifices of our people and we shall leave no stone unturned to take the ongoing resistance movement to its logical conclusion.”

He urged the United Nations to take cognizance of the Indian state terrorism in IIOJK and help stop the ruthless killings, arbitrary arrests and human rights abuses in the territory and resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.