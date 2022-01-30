Preparations begin to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Feb 5

Like other parts of Pakistan, brisk preparations have begun in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including this largest expatriates district of Mirpur to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 to reiterate complete solidarity with the brethren of turbulent Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) state coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue extending fullest support to the Kashmiris globally-acknowledged legitimate right to self-determination, being denied by India for the last 74 years. India has kept bulk part of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir under her illegal and forcible occupation against the aspirations wishes of the people of the state.

This year too, the Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in most tragic scenario that was followed by August 05, 2019 sinister act of scrapping special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed IIOJK State by the hardliner Modi-led Indian government through abrogation of the article 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution. The bleeding Occupied Valley has been turned into the world’s largest prison following imprisonment of the people protesting against the nefarious Indian action under the shadow of guns of occupying forces.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir elaborated arrangements are being made to observe the Day with traditional zeal and fervor and with the renewal of the Kashmiris firm resolve to continue their struggle for the achievement of their birth right to self-determination through getting the motherland liberated to get the ultimate destination of Pakistan. It would be a state holiday throughout Azad Jammu and Kashmir on this occasion to observe the Day.

The people and the government of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir observe the Solidarity Day every year not only to renew their deep-rooted love and affection with the people of IIOJK but also to reiterate their commitment and dedication to the liberation of the motherland from the Indian subjugation

The day will dawn with special prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir, victory of the freedom struggle and expression of solidarity with the Kashmiri people. Besides mass rallies, symposiums, walk-for-peace, conventions meetings and speech declamations, a unique ceremony at all the six bridges, linking Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir-where a human chain comprising Pakistanis and Kashmiris to convey solidarity with each other, will be the hallmark of the day-long events everywhere to observe the Day in an apposite mode.

Commenting on the scheduled observance of the Kashmir Solidarity Day this year, the organizers told in Mirpur on Sunday that the Kashmir liberation movement was in full momentum in Jammu and Kashmir state and the celebration of Kashmir Solidarity Day always marked an impact on the liberation movement, by giving it fresh momentum this day of Feb. 5 every year. During an informal meeting of the National Events Organizing Committee (NEOC), they said that the scheduled Feb. 5 Kashmir Solidarity Day was more important as the solidarity of people of Pakistan with people of J&K state would convey a renewed message of full solidarity, cohesion, dedication and commitment to the freedom of IIOJK from the Indian bondage.

The meeting discussed the major Kashmir Solidarity Day programs in the district including the mega event of human chain to be made at Mangla bridge, the gateway to this part of Himalayan Jammu Kashmir state from Pakistan, the key event to mark the day of national significance, to reiterated full solidarity with the suffering population of Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir, including the much-targeted over 8 million Muslim population of the bleeding Occupied Valley of Kashmir. The grand Manglabridge Kashmir solidarity Day ceremony will be held simultaneously with the nation-wide program at 9.30 am on February 5, the organizers told the audience while elaborating the program of the mega event scheduled to be held in this district.