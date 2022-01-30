Timely completion of Sindh development projects emphasized

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sindh Sadiq Ali Memon has said that the people could be benefited only through timely completion of development projects. He said that the provincial government is striving to provide facilities to the people, said a communiqué on Sunday. He said this while inspecting the ongoing work on drainage nullah at 103 Mori. Sadiq Ali Memon also directed the staff working on the nullah to complete the project as soon as possible. He said that the Sindh government has set up a network of development projects across the province for the convenience of the people.













