Six Gwadar development projects in the offing

Six Gwadar development projects are in offing, Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday. With the onset of 2022, China Oversees Port Holding Company (COPHC) has shifted Gwadar development into high gear.In this regard, COPHC officials held a concrete meeting with Secretary Planning and Development Abdul Aziz Uqaili at CBC Gwadar. Gwadar Free Zone Company DGM Mr. Jia Yong Hui presented a comprehensive briefing on the potential of Gwadar port and Free Zone and the planned projects to be undertaken by COPHC in the pursuit of development of Gwadar Six proposed projects include establishment of 1.2 MGD desalination plant for Gwadar City, enhancing agricultural research in collaboration with tissue culture lab to augment Gwadar’s agricultural potential. Other projects are proposed including allocation of 10 acres of land in North Free Zone for cultivation of specific vegetation for commercial purpose, organization of Expo-2022, establishment of fish processing plants in South Free Zone to boost local production capacity. It will help raise their living standards, and development and industrialization of North Free Zone, stimulating job creation for the locals, the report added.













