Sarwat gives fans a sneak peek into her unconventional workstation

Actor Sarwat Gilani has recently shared a picture of her unconventional workplace at home that left the fans speechless.

The Churails actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her sitting in the bathroom with a laptop, some papers, and stationery and captioned it as her current workstation.

“Most great ideas come to me in my bathroom so I’ve made it into my work station and my husband was totally amused”, she said.

Having said that Gilani also revealed in her post that she has been working on a project for the past three years and would announce it soon, which will be a surprise for her fans.

“I’ve been working on a project for three years and it’s finally taking shape and I can’t wait to share it with you all! You will love it! Please pray for me”, she continued.

On the work front, Sarwat recently appeared in Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam which was premiered on ZEE5 in December 2021.