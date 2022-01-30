Jenna expecting first baby with David Stanley

The Glee family is getting a tiny new member: Jenna Ushkowitz is pregnant!?The 35-year-old actress recently announced that she and husband David Stanley are expecting a bundle of joy this summer. “Our hearts are so full,” she captioned her Jan. 26 Instagram post of the couple side-by-side. “Baby Girl Stanley coming in June.”?Immediately after Jenna shared the exciting news, the happy couple received plenty of well wishes and comments of praise from former co-stars and friends including Max Adler-who played Dave in the musical series-with the actor writing tons of heart-eyes emojis, adding, “Congrats!!!!” Ryan Dorsey, who is the father of the 6-year-old son of Jenna’s late co-star Naya Rivera, also gave his salutations. ?The exciting announcement comes almost six months after Jenna and David, who dated for three years, tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony last July. The pair said their “I dos” in a romantic outdoor setting in Los Angeles, as Jenna dished to Brides.













