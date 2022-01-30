No changes in West Indies T20I squad to face India from England series

BARBADOS: Captain Kieron Pollard and vice-captain Nicholas Pooran will lead a familiar squad in the T20I series against India in February. West Indies did not make any changes to the 16 that was named to take on England at home for the away series against India. West Indies, at the time of naming the squad on Saturday, were leading that home series against England 2-1, with two games to play. West Indies had announced their squad for the preceding ODIs against India on January 27, and 11 players feature in both the limited-overs squads: Pollard, Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith and Hayden Walsh Jr.

Allrounder Odean Smith keeps his place after a bizarre incident this past week which included claims of him being “victimised” after he was left out for the third T20I against England to make way for Rovman Powell. The claims were made in a voice note sent to the media ––– by whom it is as yet unclear, though local media reported it was “a regional cricket commentator” –– and duly rubbished by coach Phil Simmons. Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt termed the allegations “a malicious attack on the credibility of the West Indies Captain, designed to sow division within our team”. West Indies’ tour to India is the first assignment for new West Indies chief selector Desmond Haynes. The tour comprises three ODIs in Ahmedabad starting on February 6, followed by the T20Is in Kolkata between February 16 and 20. Shimron Hetmyer was left out of the squad on fitness grounds once again.

Squad: Kieron Pollard (capt), Nicholas Pooran (vice-capt), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr.