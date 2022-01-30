Keya Bayramov — an inspiring success story

“The better a person sees, the better he lives. Learn to see and perceive the world around you,” remembers Keya Bayramov as she talks about her father, Durdy Bayramov, who took the journey of being a vulnerable orphan to becoming a renowned artist of Turkmenistan and set an example that nothing is impossible.

Keya is a caring daughter, a proud single mother of three beautiful boys, an ambitious female entrepreneur and a visionary leader, who is settled in the United Arab Emirates for the last so many years. She has been able to break boundaries proving on several occasions that women are capable of achieving great success in multiple areas. Keya sets an example of an individual, who provides opportunities to women, in addition to hiring new graduates who have little to no work experience. Keya’s accomplishments in the world of entrepreneurship had a humble start in Dubai over 25 years ago, where she took her first steps towards paving a trail to success. Starting off as a sales executive in hospitality industry, she later established herself as a young CEO of a group of companies in construction, catering, general maintenance and real estate sectors. Keya and her team of over 2700 employees played a significant role in iconic projects such as the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Healthcare City, the Palm Jumeirah and many more.

Currently Keya is reaching new horizons by expanding her projects in Dubai. She has always been fascinated by the UAE’s vision of development and wants to give back to the city she loves so much. She is committed to stimulating Dubai’s economy through her businesses and contributing to society. Keya is the founder of several companies in Dubai all of which were started based on needs she saw both in her life, and the lives of those around her. Her Professional Line Building Maintenance company (Proline) was established because her boys have severe allergies and needed cleaning services and supplies that would benefit their environment. Becoming an expert in her field meant researching the most current, sustainable, and eco-friendly cleaning practices so that her family could live a healthy life. Having gained much expertise in the field, she now wants to ensure the well-being of other families by providing quality cleaning services while making usage of environmentally-sound products the company’s core value. Parent Concierge Services Company is a unique concept that helps expats adjust to a new environment, integrate into a foreign culture, and simplify the process of settling down in the Emirates. Each family is assigned with a dedicated Essentialist who accommodates family needs from sourcing properties either on lease or to buy, placing kids to schools, getting them into sport clubs, purchasing a car, hiring a driver and a nanny, setting up business, arranging laundry services and many more. Green Home Real Estate helps families find their dream homes in the UAE. Believing in the importance of nature conservation, Green Home is committed to increasing its green credentials by planting trees and flowers from every transaction. Finally, Keya’s dedication to arts and culture is truly exemplified by her interest in preserving her father’s legacy. After Keya’s father passed away, she established the Durdy Bayramov Art Foundation and the Bayramov Museum in Toronto, Canada. The mission of these non-profit organizations is to celebrate her father’s life and legacy through inspirational educational programs which stimulate the vitality of art. While Keya has succeeded in business, she longs to open a Central Asian Museum in Dubai named after her father which will mark her crowning achievement.