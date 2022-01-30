POA holds awards ceremony to honour winners of short video competition

LAHORE: To celebrate 70 years of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations, a special award ceremony for winners of a short video competition on the theme of “Chatting About China Pakistan Friendship and Good Wishes for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games” was held at the Pakistan Olympic House, under the auspices of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) in partnership with All Pakistan-China Friendship Association, here on Sunday. The Pakistan youth came up with unique ideas and created fabulous videos to felicitate Chinese people for Beijing 2022 and celebrate the friendship of the people of Pakistan and China. The students translated their emotions into videos and sent their good wishes for the success of the Beijing Olympics 2022 which will held from February 4 to 20.

POA President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan welcomed the students, their teachers and esteemed guests from various sections of the society. “Olympism strongly promotes all the forms of arts and therefore it is included in the Olympics Values Education Programme,” Arif said. He thanked the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan and All Pakistan-China Friendship Association for initiating the idea of short video competition. He termed Beijing 2022 as a milestone in Olympic History as Beijing would be the only city to have organised both the Summer and Winter Olympics.

In his keynote address, Nong Rong, the Ambassador of China in Pakistan, congratulated the winners and all participants of this video competition. “The year 2022 is an auspicious as the two grand events ––– 70 years of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations and the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games ––– will further strengthen the iron-clad friendship and promote more Pakistani youth to participate in the Olympic Games. China gives great importance to the Winter Olympic Games and President Xi Jinping has stated that the Beijing Winter Olympic Games will be the first comprehensive sports event ever to be held,” said Nong Rong. He extended his thanks to Pakistan President Arif Alvi for the strong support received from Pakistan for this splendid sports event.

Moin ul Haque, the Ambassador of Pakistan in China, lauded the preparation of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games as being the safest and green, clean, inclusive and open event in history. “The Games will be delivered by the Chinese Government in the safest and secure way during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he maintained. He felicitated all the students who participated in the competition. Anoop Bhattarai, President Organisation of South Asian Regional Friendship and Cooperation with China (OSARFCC), in his remarks commended the students for the videos produced and their wishes to Beijing 2022 and congratulated China for holding this mega event to promote the Olympic Spirit for promoting peace and harmony among nations.

During the competition, 83 short videos were received with participation from 26 schools across Pakistan. In total of 54 winners were selected – from two age categories 11-14 and 15-18 with 2 first prize winners, 10 second prize winners and 15 third prize winners in each category as well as two appreciation awards. An excellent organization award to five participating education institutions was also announced. All winners received cash prizes, certificates and other mementos/ mascots of Beijing 2022 from the Embassy of China in Pakistan. The students were awarded with recognition certificates and cash awards.

Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, POA Secretary General, along with key officials of the POA welcomed the participants to the Pakistan Olympic House and said that due to Covid restrictions a bigger event could not be held as planned. Ms Farwa Zafar, General Secretary All Pakistan China Friendship Association, briefed the audience about the event. Ch Muhammad Yaqub, Shaukat Javed, POA Vice Presidents, also appreciated the students and teachers for the good job done.

The names of the winners of the competition and their schools are:

Ms Maryam Khalid, SMS Agha Khan School, Karimabad, Karachi

Ms Areesha Aslam, Daanish School for Girls, Rahim Yar Khan

Ms Aaliya Saman Ali, Daanish School for Girls, Jand, Attock

Ms Sajida Bibi, Daanish School for Girls, Vehari.