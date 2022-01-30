‘Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet’ — Kapil Sharma’s web debut opts for teary-eyed confessions instead of comedy

Through his first solo stand-up special in over a decade, Kapil narrates his personal and financial struggles, battle with depression and alcoholism, Twitter fiasco and professional failures. Barring a hilarious Covid joke right in the beginning; Kapil stays away from that brand of humour throughout. Stepping out of his comfort zone, he even sings in English in the end. You wonder if it’s an attempt to please the English speaking OTT crowd who might consider themselves elitist and not subscribe to his idea of humour. Whatever the reason, Kapil doesn’t seem in his element. He views the Netflix opportunity as more of an emotional self-help exercise that also manages to make you smile on the side. Comedy isn’t the priority here so if you are in the mood to laugh out loud, switch to his ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ instead. The act that goes on for around 50 minutes, shows us a side of Kapil that’s yet to get over his father’s loss and his own lost 20s.













