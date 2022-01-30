Federal Minister awards Bint-e-Hawa titles to prominent women

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan awarded 30 prominent women who excelled in playing their role in various field including sports with a newly introduced title awards “Bint-e-Hawa” here in a ceremony organized by Regional Sports Office Mardan on Sunday.

A total of 25 prominent women from Mardan and five other women from other districts across the province got the title awards “Bint-e-Hawa” on their unmatched performance both at national and international levels in the field of sports with some of them are from other fields as well. Federal Minister Ali Muhammad Khan, who was the chief guest on this occasion, formally distributed the title Bint-e-Hawa awards to more than 30 women.

Besides him, Director General Sports Khalid Khan, Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mardan Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mardan for Finance and Planning Naik Mohammad Khan, Director Development Sports Mohammad Saleem Raza, Chairman Sports Department Abdul Wali Khan University Professor Dr. Farooq Hussain and Vice-Chancellor Bacha Khan University Prof. Dr. Bashir Ahmed were present on the occasion, Those who received Bint-e-Hawa awards included Haseena Nisar, Miss Gulnar, Shabana Waris, Shawal Omar, Fakhra Nayab, Amna Ali, Mohsina Fazal, Nadia Bibi, Hana Afzal, Sana Afzal, Ayesha Hukam, Gul Rukh, Mahnoor and ‘Gul Pari’. Shabana Khattak, Madiha, Asma Tahseen, Naz Gul, Reshmaan Nawab, Saman Shah, Kainat Gul, Urooj, Asiya Noor, while other women include Alia Syed, Miss Rahim Bibi, Gul Sanobar Ikhlas, Nayab Ashraf, Ayesha Batool, Miss Saeeda, Miss Najma Qazi, Miss Danish. Miss Salma, Miss Shakeela, Miss Salma Farooq and Miss Mehnaz. Documentaries of the players were also shown on the occasion.

Federal Minister Ali Muhammad Khan in his address paid tribute to all the winners of the awards and appreciated Jamshed Baloch and his team for introducing Bint-e-Hawa Awards. He said such awards should not only be given at the provincial level but also at national level in order to recognize the women who had key role in achieving names and fame for the country. DG Sports Khalid Khan on this occasion, said that they would also organize these awards in other districts as well. He said that the organization of such events would continue in future as well with the aim to promote all female athletes who win back medals at national and international levels in the field of sports besides those having services for the promotion of sports including sports promoters.