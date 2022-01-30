Bilawal accuses PTI government of compromising country’s economic independence

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressed a public gathering at Syal Sharif in Sargodha, he said that it would be written in history in golden words that these were the PPP activists who kicked the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government out of the corridors of power.

The PPP leader said that the PTI government brought destruction instead of tabdeeli (change) in the country. He said PTI jiyalas were now out to send the ‘selected’ government home.

He accused the PTI government of compromising on the country’s economic independence. “The deal struck by the government with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is in fact anti-poor,” he said and added now even Transparency International had certified that record corruption had taken place under the PTI government.

Slamming the PTI government for the false promises to provide 10 million jobs to the youth after coming to power. But the truth of the matter is that people have been rendered jobless instead, and the agriculture sector has also been destroyed, he added.

PPP chairman further said that the government was attacking people’s democratic and economic rights. “Imran Khan, I am telling you, once you are out of office, you will find no place to hide,” he warned.

Bilawal claimed that PPP believed in serving the masses. We have faced dictatorships in the past, and we are the ones who will pull the country out of all crises, he said. He said that PPP would set out on a long march towards Islamabad from Karachi on February 27. “And when we will reach Islamabad, the world we see how we present our demands there,” he concluded.