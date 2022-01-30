2 policemen among 16 injured in hand grenade blast

QUETTA: At least 16 people including two police personnel were injured in a hand grenade blast at Subatpur Chowk near Dera Allah-yar area of Jaffarabad district on Sunday.

According to police sources, unknown men hurled a hand grenade and fled from the site. As a result, 16 people received injuries on the spot. The injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid where five of the injured were shifted to Larkana-based hospital in view of critical condition.

The fifteen injured were identified as Abdul Rasheed, Muhammad Ali, Wazir Khan, Abdul Rasool, Shaman Ali, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Anwar, Muammmad Sarwar, Rehmatullah, Allah Dinna, Mehr Dil, Haider, Habibullah, Farhad, and Juman Ali. Police reached the site cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.