Pakistan continues battle against new wave of COVID-19

National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data showed that COVID-19 case count stayed over 100,000 mark for the second consecutive day. The NCOC has extended coronavirus curbs in the country from January 31 till February 15, as thousands continue to contract the infection amid a spread of the Omicron variant.

Punjab recorded the highest number of Covid-19 related deaths for the first time in eight months with 12 more people succumbing to the disease in the last 24hours.

Meanwhile, 29 patients succumbed to coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 29,248. The stats issued by the NCOC suggested that 7,978 new infections were detected overnight after 64,016 diagnostic tests were conducted across Pakistan. The new cases pushed the countrywide positivity ratio to 12.46% and the current number of active cases stand at 100,005.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases reported so far jumped to 1,417,991.

The first time Pakistan’s active case count crossed the hundred thousand mark was on Saturday, when the country logged 104,095 cases, as per the NCOC. However, the tally was lowered as 12,019 patients suffering from COVID-19 recuperated overnight.