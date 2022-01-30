SBP (Amendment) Bill not part of hidden agenda: Aon Abbas

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on e-commerce Senator Aon Abbas Buppi on Sunday said that passing of the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021 was not a part of any hidden agenda and everyone was aware of the fact that the government was going to present it on Friday.

Talking to a private news channel, Buppi said the opposition should avoid doubts and negative propaganda on the matter of bill as it was presented in the House through consensus. He said proceeding of the bill was very clear adding when a member of the opposition left the house the government got one vote lead and thus succeeded to pass the bill. He added the opposition parties has created tumult during the proceedings which was undemocratic and unacceptable.