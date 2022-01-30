PM welcomes Trudeau’s condemnation of Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday welcomed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s unequivocal condemnation of Islamophobia, calling for an end to hatred against Muslims.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister also appreciated Trudeau’s plans to appoint a special representative to cope with this contemporary scourge. He also stressed upon international efforts and cooperation to end the growing menace of Islamophobia. “I welcome Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s unequivocal condemnation of Islamophobia & his plan to appoint a Special Representative to combat this contemporary scourge.

His timely call to action resonates with what I have long argued. Let us join hands to put an end to this menace,” prime minister Khan posted a tweet. The Canadian premier in a tweet had termed Islamophobia as unacceptable. “Full stop. We need to put an end to this hate and make our communities safer for Muslim Canadians. To help with that, we intend to appoint a Special Representative on combating Islamophobia,” he added.

Prime Minister Khan has been very effectively, consistently, and vociferously advocating for the global efforts and cooperation to tackle the issue of Islamophobia which had resulted in number of unpleasant incidents in the West. In the recent past, Russian President Vladimir Putin in a televised interaction had also shared similar thoughts about Islamophobia.