Pakistan’s Covid positivity rate stays over 11% for third day

The coronavirus positivity ratio of Pakistan remained above 11% for the third consecutive day, the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data showed Saturday morning. The country recorded a positivity rate of 11.31% as 7,963 new coronavirus cases were recorded after 70,389 tests were conducted across Pakistan on Saturday, according to the apex COVID-19 body. With the detection of new cases, the total number of positive cases has jumped to 1.41 million, while 27 more patients

have succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 29,219, the official stats showed.

Per NCOC, the number of active clocked in at 104,095. The NCOC counted 1,276,719 total recoveries. However, 1,375 patients are under critical care. It is pertinent to mention here that the NCOC has extended coronavirus curbs in the country from January 31 till February 15, as thousands continue to contract the infection amid a spread of the Omicron variant. The NCOC had imposed non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) on January 19, which were to be reviewed on January 27 in light of the COVID-19 situation in the country. The restrictions for the wedding sector were already imposed till Feb 15. On the international front, Hungary’s daily tally of new Covid-19 cases could reach 30,000 in the next one to two weeks, up from about 20,000 this week, a government minister has said. according to Reuters. Miklos Kasler, minister for human resources, blamed the Omicron variant for the rise.