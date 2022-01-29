Shehbaz duty bound to provide medical reports of Nawaz Sharif: AGP

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP), Khalid Javed Khan on Friday said that Shehbaz Sharif has given undertaking of his ailing brother and he is responsible to provide medical reports of Nawaz Sharif. The medical reports should be submitted before the medical board for examining the fitness of Nawaz Sharif for traveling purpose, he said while talking to private television channel. The medical board would take the decision on the basis of lab reports of Nawaz Sharif, he said. The government, he said could approach the courts for seeking help against Shehbaz Sharif after failure of submitting medical reports. Commenting on life time ‘Disqualification’ matter for political leaders, he said no petition was filed by Nawaz Sharif and Jehangir Tarin regarding the matter. He, however said that Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), should not file the petition regarding disqualification. He suggested that Parliament is the best forum to discuss and debate on the issue of disqualification.













