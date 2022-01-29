PM urges top corporations to raise employees’ salaries

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday once again appealed to the top corporations in Pakistan to increase salaries of their employees after registering a record profit of worth Rs 950 billion last year. On his twitter handle, the prime minister also appreciated Serene Air for responding to his call and making an announcement of 44 per cent pay increase of its low paid employees. “I appreciate Serene Air’s AVM Safdar (R) for responding to my call & announcing pay rise of 44% for low paid employees & 15-25% for other employees. I urge the top 100 corporations in Pak, who made record profits of Rs.950 bn in the last yr (year), to also raise their employees’ salaries,” he posted a tweet. In a previous tweet, the prime minister had also appreciated president & CEO of a private TV channel (ARY TV Network) for responding to his call and raising salaries of employees.













