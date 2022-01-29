Govt providing opportunities to all segment of society: Khawar

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Saturday that it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide equal growth opportunities to all segments of the society.

He stated this while addressing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and Punjab Institute of Mental Health, held here at TDCP bus terminal.

He said that free tour of tourism bus was being organised for the mentally disabled persons as per the direction of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Under the MoU, inmates of Punjab Institute of Mental Health, twice a month would visit historical places by travelling in double-decker bus service, adding that the visits would be free-of-cost, he added.

The SACM said that tourism buses were getting good feedback of tourists in view of which this initiative was being started in other cities of Punjab after Lahore, Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur.

He said the strength of buses was being increased, adding that four single and nine double-decker buses would soon start operating.

Hasaan Khawar said the incumbent government was continuing its journey of serving the masses by launching different initiatives like health card and others.

The Special Assistant said that 20 out of 29 rest houses had been outsourced, adding that more rest houses would be given to private sector to ensure provision of quality services.

Later, talking to the media, the SACM said that there was no concession and deal for plunderers who looted national wealth. He said that opposition could do nothing inside the parliament nor outside.

To a question, he said that recommendations were under consideration to make ‘Basant’ and other festivals safe for people.