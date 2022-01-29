Those challenging writ of state to be dealt with iron hand: Bizenjo

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday said that those challenging the writ of the state would be dealt with an iron hand to thwart their nefarious designs against the country and the province. Terrorists who attack the security forces and the people and their facilitators will be brought to justice at all costs, he said.

He was addressing a high-level meeting at the Commissioner’s Office Turbat to review the law and order situation and formulate a strategy for coordinated action against subversive elements. Adviser to CM for Home, Mir Ziaullah Langu, Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana, FC officials, Commissioner Makran Shabbir Mengal, DIG Police Javed Ahmed Jaskani, DPO Catch Bahram Khan Mandokhel and other concerned officials attend the meeting.

The law and order situation in the areas and security matters were reviewed in detail and briefing was given by the authorities concerned in the meeting.

The meeting took some important decisions regarding security matters and directed the security agencies to start their immediate implementation. The meeting decided that all available resources would be utilized for effective action against terrorists for interest of peace.

Addressing to the meeting, the chief minister emphasized that no one should be allowed to challenge the writ of the state and stern action would be taken against those suspects involved in sabotage activities. Expressing sorrow over the martyrdom of FC personnel at Dasht the other day, he said that the sacrifices of Pakistan Army soldiers for the protection of the homeland would not go in vain.

He said people of Balochistan stand with Pakistan Army and other security forces to foil nefarious designs of anti-peace element from the province.