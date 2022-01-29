98 pc target of ongoing anti-polio drive achieved: Saif

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Saturday said the government has attained 98 percent target of ongoing anti-polio campaign that would be proved as a milestone in eliminating crippling disease from the country. In a statement issued here, Barrister Saif said anti-polio drops were being administered to children in 19 districts of the province and ‘catch up’ campaign is also underway in Peshawar Khyber to vaccinate those who are left unvaccinated. He said that polio teams are visiting each and every household to achieve targets of vaccination drive following directives of Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan. He said that 14000 polio teams have been deputed to vaccinate 4376028 children and added that so far 4286480 children have been given anti polio vaccine.

He congratulated health officials, EOC, police and polio workers on the achievement and hoped that collective efforts would soon make KP and the whole country free from polio.