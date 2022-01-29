Happiness Bazaar receives overwhelming response from female-led brands

The Happiness Bazaar (THB), to be held on Sunday at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), receives overwhelming response from female home-based entrepreneurs and over 300 have registered themselves with the organizers to exhibit their products. Talking to APP, Founder of THB Zaira Rizvi shared, “We have received an overwhelming response this time with over 300 stall owners registered but keeping in view the space available and the pandemic, we had to make the tough call and would shortlist 70 applicants to ensure that it goes well while abiding by the mandatory COVID-19 SOPs.”

The baazar, that started in 2020, is aimed at providing a platform to various talented women home-based ventures nationwide to introduce themselves and their products in a special exhibition. “Our aim is to make it a purpose-based economic activity, where home-based female-led brands get recognized and are able to generate sales,” she remarked. Autism Resource Centre Rawalpindi (ARCRWP), the partnering organization will set up a booth to share some exciting activities for kids and the opportunity to be assessed by a panel of psychologists.

This inclusive event, which offers translators and wheelchairs for the differently-abled, has teamed up with a commendable institute, ARCRWP, dedicated for the welfare of people with autism. Zaira added “We also hope that the visitors and participants get the chance to learn about and lend a helping hand to the institutions working for valuable causes, specifically for the differently-abled and the neurodiverse in our society.”

The outdoor function, open to the vaccinated only, will feature a variety of creative works including arts and crafts, gardening accessories, customized stationery, table runners, clothing and skincare.

“We do a lot of homework on this to make sure that the environment is family-friendly and location is easily accessible.” the founder shared, ” We have enlisted the help of cleaning partners who will sanitize the venue multiple times.”

The entrepreneurs who participated in the previous session praised THB’s efforts and management. “The overall experience was amazing. The number of sales exceeded the previous count Alhamdulillah.