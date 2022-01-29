Chinese firms to establish hydropower projects in Pakistan

Chinese companies involved in hydropower projects (HPPs) in Pakistan have received several appreciation letters and awards from their employers and local government authorities in 2021, Gwadar Pro reported on Saturday.

The report says, the Chinese companies have bright prospects for securing the contract of more HPPs in the country.

Chinese companies have been hailed for their “tremendous project management skills”, “commitment and uninterrupted work during the pandemic” and their work for the social uplift of local communities in Pakistan.

In the latest development, Karot Power Company Limited (KPCL), a subsidiary of China Three Gorge South Asian Investment Limited, received National Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA)’s award in the area of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Deputy CEO KPCL Lu Dongsheng received the award on February 19, 2022. Before the CSR award, KPCL has received four letters of appreciation from the administrative departments of the Government of Punjab and the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) for its “best quality of work, accommodating locals to work and the promotion of Pak-China Friendship”. In December 2021, WAPDA awarded China Gezhouba Group of Companies (CGGC) at Mohmand Dam Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with a letter of appreciation for its “hard work during the pandemic”.