Farrukh thanks corporate sector for sharing profit with employees

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday thanked the companies increasing salaries of their workers on special appeal of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Despite the effects of coronavirus pandemic, best economic policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan have started yielding results,” he said in a tweet. The minister said the businesses that had earned profits were responding to the prime minister’s call and increasing salaries of their workers. He extended gratitude to Serene Airline for raising salaries of their workers. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said Mishal Pakistan, the country partner of World Economic Forum (WEF), in its report had acknowledged the economic progress and development in Pakistan. Farrukh, in a tweet, said, “According to Mishal, Pakistan has shown tremendous progress and achievements made by govt to have more future oriented policies and approach. Leader will always think about generations to come.”













