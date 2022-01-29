Blood of martyrs will not go waste: COAS

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Turbat on Saturday and spent complete day with troops.

The COAS was given a comprehensive brief at HQ FC Balochistan (South) on prevailing security situation in the area, Pak-Iran border fencing and measures being taken to counter hostile efforts to destabilise security situation in Balochistan. The COAS was also briefed on socioeconomic initiatives undertaken by the army in support of Balochistan government and efforts underway for capacity enhancement of the Law-Enforcement Agencies (LEAs).

The COAS said that army will make all out efforts to assist provincial government towards achievement of enduring peace and prosperity. Later, COAS visited Kech and interacted with deployed troops.

While paying tribute to the courage and resolve of Shuhada of Sibdan Top, the COAS said that terrorists shall be brought to justice and blood of the martyrs will not go waste. Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and progress and prosperity of the province means progress of the country, COAS reiterated. The disruptive efforts by inimical forces won’t be allowed to succeed, COAS emphasised. Security, stability and prosperity of Balochistan shall be pursued/ ensured at all cost, COAS concluded.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by the Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali.