Footwear exports increase 12.37pc in 6 months

The footwear exports from the country witnessed an increase of 12.37 percent during the first six months of the financial year (2021-22) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported footwear worth $72.789 million during July- December (2021-22) against the exports of $64.778 million during July- December (2020-21), showing growth of 12.37 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of footwear also increased by 1.81 percent by going up from 8,120 thousand pairs to 8,267 thousand pairs, according to the data.

Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear rose by 7.20 percent as it surged from $54.943 million last year to $58.897 million during the current year. The canvas footwear exports of the country stood at $0.284 million during the current year against $0.209 million during last year, showing an increase of 35.89 percent.

Likewise, the exports of all other footwear commodities increased by 41.37 percent during the period under review as these went up from $9.626 million last year to $13.608 million during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the footwear exports increased by 6.30 percent during the month of December 2021 as compared to the same month of last year. The footwear exports during December 2021 were recorded at $14.049 million against the exports of $13.216 million in December 2020.

During the period under review, the leather and canvas footwear exports also rose by 0.51 and 175 percent respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of footwear increased by 27.35 percent during December 2021 as compared to the exports of $11.032 million in November 2021, the PBS data revealed.