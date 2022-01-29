World’s biggest cruise ship Wonder of the Seas is now ready for passengers

The Wonder of the Seas – the world’s biggest cruise ship – has officially joined Royal Caribbean’s fleet. And a mesmerising video shows the behemoth’s journey to completion, from steel-cutting to delivery. She was built in Saint-Nazaire, France and it took three years for the 1,188ft-long vessel to be made ready for passengers. Marking the completion of construction, a traditional flag-changing ceremony took place in Marseille with Royal Caribbean’s shipyard partner, Chantiers de l’Atlantique. Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group, said: ‘Wonder of the Seas will energise cruising in a bolder and bigger way. Adding this ship to our already best-in-class fleet elevates the company in continuing to lead the industry with new features and innovation. ‘This is one more way that we’re delivering world-class and memorable vacations, responsibly, to guests around the world.’













